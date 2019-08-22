Judge denies attempt to block vaccination law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge has denied an attempt to block New York’s new mandatory vaccination law.
The judge rejected the request for a preliminary injunction stating the law does not specifically target any one group. The ruling comes less than two weeks before students are set to return to school.
Advocates upholding the recent elimination for religious exemption argued during a hearing in Albany last week that the new law passed this summer could prevent 26,000 children from going to school and daycare if they are not vaccinated.