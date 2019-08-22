Judge denies attempt to block vaccination law

FILE – This May 15, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Vashon Island, Wash. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, U.S. health officials reported this year’s U.S. measles epidemic surpassed a 25-year-old record, and experts say it’s not clear when the wave of illnesses will […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge has denied an attempt to block New York’s new mandatory vaccination law.

The judge rejected the request for a preliminary injunction stating the law does not specifically target any one group. The ruling comes less than two weeks before students are set to return to school.

Advocates upholding the recent elimination for religious exemption argued during a hearing in Albany last week that the new law passed this summer could prevent 26,000 children from going to school and daycare if they are not vaccinated.