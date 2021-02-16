Joint motion filed in St. Clare’s pension case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a little over two years since 1,100 former St. Clare’s health care workers learned they were no longer receiving their pensions.

The legal battle continues, after a lawsuit has been filed against the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese, the St. Clare’s Corporation, and two local bishops.

Attorney General, Letitia James, is also launching a separate investigation. But now, a joint motion has been filed between the lawyers working on behalf of the pensioners and the Attorney General’s Office to compel the defendants to produce documents and information.

“This means we have the option to work with the Attorney General’s Office, to sit down and get the documents and talk to people,” explained Victoria Esposito, Advocacy Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York. “So we are going to get to do depositions, which is basically talking to people under oath. We are still discussing how that is going to work and how many people, but this where the process allows us to get information we haven’t been able to get up ‘til now.”

Esposito said they are hoping to learn through these documents as to why certain decisions were made by the St. Clare’s Corporation, and the involvement the diocese had.

The pensioners have been submitting documents as well. This will help the lawyers move the cases forward more quickly.

According to Mary Hartshorne, Chairman of the St.Clare’s Recovery Alliance, the court will most likely hear that motion in March, which would be almost exactly a year after the case was supposed to go to court. The pandemic has caused some delays.

“Our ultimate goal is to get our people their money, that’s our ultimate goal,” stated Esposito. “Whether it’s through settlement, whether it’s through trial. We want to make these people whole, because they gave their hearts and souls and their working years to the city of Schenectady, to the people of Schenectady.”



News 10 reached out to the Albany Catholic Dioceses , but was told that they could not comment on on-going litigation.

“I believe we are going to get through this with a good outcome,” said Hartshorne.