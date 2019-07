JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the revised school budget passed in Johnstown, slashing funds for athletics, the Purple and Gold Booster Club has been working hard to keep sports alive.

So far, the Club has raised $160,000 putting them at the halfway mark of their $311,000 goal. Last week, they received several large community donations, including $10,000 from Stewart’s Shops.

The club also has plans to host another large fundraiser in mid-August.