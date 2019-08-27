Johnstown success doesn’t erase rocky future for sports teams

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown School District has raised more than $200,000 so that students can play sports this year. But before anyone hits the fields, there’s still a little more fundraising to do.

“$311,000 is a large chunk of change. We are not an affluent community,” said Johnstown Coach Christine Krempa.

Parents, students and faculty from the district had their noses to the ground this summer. After a summer full of fundraisers. Krempa’s confident the school will cross the finish line just as summer comes to a close.

“We’ve been just doing things by the seat of our pants hoping that they’ll pan out and they’ve worked out fabulously.”

If Johnstown finds themselves again opposing a budget next year, Krempa said there will be no sports at all.