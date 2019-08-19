Johnstown sports teams start practice amid uncertainty about season

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday was the first day of practice for athletics at Johnstown High School. The athletic department has been fundraising all summer after budget cuts left little money to sports, and they still have a ways to go.

Christine Krempa, the Varsity field hockey coach held practice with all three levels today. But it’s still unclear if all three levels will actually play.

“Once we got deep into the summer, I knew we’d be here,” Krempa told News10, “JV is still kind of up in the air. We’re definitely still running Varsity and Mod.”

It’s been a double edged sword for Krempa this summer, being on the committee for the athletic department’s fundraising, and knowing the season’s fate has been up in the air, while also putting on a positive face for the girls on her team.

“Telling the girls, we’re going to be on this field come August 19,” Krempa said, “when in the back of my head, I wasn’t really sure.”

Local schools chipped in to help, including Shenendahowa’s field hockey team, and Saratoga’s field hockey team. But there’s still more funds to raise for the Johnstown Athletic Department to have a full roster of teams this year. They still need around $100,000 to meet their goal.

Fox Run Golf Club is having a fundraiser this Saturday from 12-5 PM to benefit the athletic program.