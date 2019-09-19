Johnstown schools hire new interim superintendent

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The financially-troubled Johnstown School District has hired a new interim superintendent.

But there is some controversy surrounding their choice.

Karen Geelan will start as the superintendent next week even though she is currently employed as the superintendent of a school district in Westchester County until 2022.

Geelan is currently on paid suspension from her position there amid controversy, but the details on what exactly caused her suspension are murky.

The Johnstown School Board President told the following to NEWS 10 ABC:

“We were aware of the situation with Valhalla, we’ve reviewed all the info given to used as it pertains to that situation, and based on all the info we feel we received, we do not feel there is any reason for Dr. Geelan to not become our superintendent. She is more than qualified and we have the utmost confidence in not only our decision to hire her, but also her ability to lead this district.”

Geelan will serve through the end of June and be paid $600 for every day she works.