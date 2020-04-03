Johnstown schools helping families make switch to online learning

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the threat of in-person classes being canceled for the remainder of the year in New York State, educators are continuing to switch their efforts to online learning.

The Greater Johnstown School District began graded sessions on Wednesday, and the district is providing kids with Google Chromebooks as well as working with families to provide internet access for kids to complete their assignments.

The school district wants to stay flexible with their grading and will accommodate families with extended due dates, which will allow parents and kids time to complete and submit the assignments.

High School Principal Scott Hale said they are looking to do everything they can to help families pus through this time.

“We’re all learning in this together,” he said. “The schools are learning; the communities are learning; businesses are learning. We’re all learning about this together right now. We have to try and find a balance, emotional health, social health, physical health. There are other things involved on top of the students getting their education, so it’s really a learning curve for us all right now. And finding that balance and what’s healthy for the students and what’s healthy for the families.”

