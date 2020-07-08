Johnstown school budget revote set for July 28

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in the Johnstown school district will get another chance to vote on the school budget. The first one failed to pass in June.

Johnstown was proposing a tax hike above its cap, which meant they needed a supermajority of 60 percent of the voters to agree for it to pass.

After a reorganizational meeting, the board will adopt a new budget for a vote in a special meeting on Thursday.

The revised budget will be voted on by the public on July 28.

Johnstown has faced financial trouble in the school district before, which now is only compounded by the current health pandemic.

