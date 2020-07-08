Johnstown school budget revote set for July 28

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in the Johnstown school district will get another chance to vote on the school budget. The first one failed to pass in June.

Johnstown was proposing a tax hike above its cap, which meant they needed a supermajority of 60 percent of the voters to agree for it to pass.

After a reorganizational meeting, the board will adopt a new budget for a vote in a special meeting on Thursday.

The revised budget will be voted on by the public on July 28.

Johnstown has faced financial trouble in the school district before, which now is only compounded by the current health pandemic.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG