Johnstown man pleads guilty to murder of Gloversville woman

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the men charged with the 2009 killing of 22-year-old Gloversville woman, Allyzibeth Lamont, has pled guilty to her murder. James Duffy, of Johnstown, entered the plea at Saratoga County Court on Friday, April 30.

A multi-agency investigation was launched after Lamont, a deli worker, went missing from her job in Johnstown. Prosecutors say her body was found in a shallow grave near the Northway’s exit 13 on October 28, 2019. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Duffy was the manager of the sub shop where Lamont worked. He was arrested alongside the shop’s owner, Georgios Kakavelos, and the pair were indicted on murder charges.

Duffy will be sentenced for second degree murder on July 15, 2021. His co-defendant Kakavelos has pled not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial on May 10.