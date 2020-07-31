Johnstown man charged in 2018 crash that killed Trooper VanNostrand

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man has been charged in the crash that killed New York State Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand in 2018.

Aaron Munise, 34, was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Driving. He was arraigned in Montgomery County Court and sent to jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Around 7:45 a.m. on November 27, 2018, Trooper VanNostrand, 36, was on his way to work at the State Police barracks in Fonda when he was rear ended by a box truck being driven by Munise and was pushed into oncoming traffic on Highway 5S. He was then hit by a pick-up truck.

Trooper VanNostrand later died at Albany Medical Center and was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, parents and siblings.

