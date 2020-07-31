Johnstown man charged in 2018 crash that killed Trooper VanNostrand

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man has been charged in the crash that killed New York State Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand in 2018.

Aaron Munise, 34, was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Driving. He was arraigned in Montgomery County Court and sent to jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Around 7:45 a.m. on November 27, 2018, Trooper VanNostrand, 36, was on his way to work at the State Police barracks in Fonda when he was rear ended by a box truck being driven by Munise and was pushed into oncoming traffic on Highway 5S. He was then hit by a pick-up truck.

Trooper VanNostrand later died at Albany Medical Center and was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, parents and siblings. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga