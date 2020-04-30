Johnstown man makes care packages of essential items for elderly

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As it becomes increasingly harder to find essential items, a Johnstown man has stepped up to ease that burden for those in need.
Zach Gil created a Facebook page called Share the Health that is intended to be a communication tool for those in need around the area. Gil has been creating baskets filled with essential items like paper towels, food and more, which he delivers to people throughout the community.
Gil said everyone has been extremely grateful.
“It’s always an overwhelmingly positive experience,” he said. “This one lady started crying and saying, ‘Thank you so much,’ and almost made me start crying. And it’s usually really intense, actually. Hopefully, I can use this momentum and continue to grow it and continue to just help people.”
