Johnstown locals gather for a peaceful demonstration

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protests have taken place around the globe following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.  

Monday night, the town of Johnstown gathered outside of the police department for a peaceful protest.   

Many stood in silence, holding signs with powerful messages. Following that moment, protesters marched through town with the support of police. 

