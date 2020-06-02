Johnstown locals gather for a peaceful demonstration

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protests have taken place around the globe following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Monday night, the town of Johnstown gathered outside of the police department for a peaceful protest.
Many stood in silence, holding signs with powerful messages. Following that moment, protesters marched through town with the support of police.
