GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 29, Crossgates Mall and the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce are hosting a job fair at the Crossgates mall from 2 to 5 p.m. Presented by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the job fair is free to all job seekers!

Attendees can stop at the registration booth and enter to win a $50 gift card to a mall retailer who will help the winner “dress to impress” for their first day of a new job. The list of employers hiring are:

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

NYS DOCCS

Trustco Bank

WWAARC

NYS Department of Labor

NYS Office of Children and Family Services

New York Army National Guard

New York State Department of Health

NYS OGS

UnitedHealth Care

USPS

Visiting Nurses Association of Albany

Bath Fitter

AAA Hudson Valley

The job fair will be held on the lower level near the Burlington and Apple stores. Crossgates venues hiring are:

Primark

Spencer’s

5 Wits

PINK/Victoria’s Secret

APEX Entertainment

Go-Green CBD

There are full-time and part-time positions available. For more information about the event, click here.