GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 29, Crossgates Mall and the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce are hosting a job fair at the Crossgates mall from 2 to 5 p.m. Presented by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the job fair is free to all job seekers!
Attendees can stop at the registration booth and enter to win a $50 gift card to a mall retailer who will help the winner “dress to impress” for their first day of a new job. The list of employers hiring are:
- New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
- NYS DOCCS
- Trustco Bank
- WWAARC
- NYS Department of Labor
- NYS Office of Children and Family Services
- New York Army National Guard
- New York State Department of Health
- NYS OGS
- UnitedHealth Care
- USPS
- Visiting Nurses Association of Albany
- Bath Fitter
- AAA Hudson Valley
The job fair will be held on the lower level near the Burlington and Apple stores. Crossgates venues hiring are:
- Primark
- Spencer’s
- 5 Wits
- PINK/Victoria’s Secret
- APEX Entertainment
- Go-Green CBD
There are full-time and part-time positions available. For more information about the event, click here.