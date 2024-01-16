(NEWS10) – Just like home – that’s the feeling I had when I moved to the Capital District three and a half years ago. Even during the pandemic – six feet apart – I felt a sense of home with my colleagues at NEWS10 from my very first day.

It’s been a joy being a part of your morning routine each day. Thank you to everyone who wakes up with 10. We’ve been through a lot of big weather events together from nor’easters to floods, big time heat and bitter cold, and even wildfire smoke. Thank you for trusting me to help prepare you and your family for the day ahead.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during NEWS10 in Your Town, at the Track, and at our Backpack Giveaways. It has also been a thrill sharing the stories of our community on NEWS10 at 9 a.m.

It is with bittersweetness that I’m announcing my last day at NEWS10 will be January 26. I have been away from my hometown of Pittsburgh for over a decade chasing and living my dream as a meteorologist. I am so grateful for the support of my family, as well as the support and trust of viewers like you, in helping me along the way.

So now it is time to return home. I am taking on a new, unexpected opportunity with a weather team in Pittsburgh. I am excited to reunite with my family and friends, and to serve the community that helped to make me the person that I am today. As many have said before, there really is no place like home!

This is not goodbye, just “see ya soon Capital Region.” I have made wonderful friends who have become like family. Plus, track season at Saratoga won’t keep me away for long.

It has been an absolute privilege sharing my passion for the weather with you, and an honor that you have trusted me for your forecast. I will carry a piece of the Capital Region with me always.