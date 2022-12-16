NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie, partially filmed in Troy, premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ follows a woman dreaming of becoming a Radio City Rockette. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed steps in the heels of a Rockette to show us what it means to dream big.
