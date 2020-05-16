Jericho Drive-In opens for 2020 season

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was opening night at the Jericho Drive-In in Glenmont.

Employees worked hard to ensure the drive-in was ready for excited moviegoers, who were looking forward to a night out. Owner Lisa Chenette said social distancing guidelines are in place, and whenever you’re outside of your vehicle, you need to wear a mask.

“Although the drive-in is a nice place to come and sit in your lawn chairs and on your blankets, you’re just not going to be able to do that this weekend or in the near future until all of the social distancing is lifted a little bit,” she said. “So, for now, when you come, you’re going to have to stay in your car and watch the movie, but it’s still going to be a night out of the house. So we are very excited, and we hope that everyone else is as well.”

Chenette said the concession stands will be open, but customers will need to pay for their food online. They will be notified when it’s ready and will be directed to where to pick it up.

She added that to see the movies, you had to pre-order tickets in advance and that the show would go on despite the rain.

