Jeffery Epstein found injured in cell after possible suicide attempt

(NEWS10) — Accused sex offender and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was found nearly unconscious in his jail cell Wednesday in what is being called a possible suicide attempt.

The embattled multi-millionaire was reportedly found in the fetal position of his New York City jail cell with marks on his neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how Epstein suffered the neck injuries, but investigators believe he may have done it to himself either on purpose or as a ploy to force a transfer out of the jail.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Epstein may have been attacked by another inmate.

Epstein was arrested earlier in July on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and appealed a judge’s decision to keep him behind bars pending a trial. His next court date is set for July 31.