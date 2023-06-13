SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital area kids will have a new place to cool off this summer. Schenectady’s Jewish Community Center opened a new splash pad at its swimming pool.

JCC representatives estimate over a thousand children will pour into the water attraction this summer. Children there are eager to get into the water. One little girl even told NEWS10 her favorite part about the pad was that “You can get splashed with water, and it will cool you off”.

Further renovations including new pickleball courts and an outdoor basketball court are planned for this summer.