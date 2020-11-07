January Regents exams cancelled due to on-going COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether it is learning in-person, hybrid or completely remote, students across New York State will not be taking the January Regents exams. Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa made the final decision to cancel Regents exams on Thursday.

“We’re right in the middle of a pandemic and to say we should give a standardized test to everyone as if they had a standardized education for the past couple of months going into January — that wouldn’t be fair,” says Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President.

Luckily for the Mohonasen Central School District, Superintendent Shannon Shines says this actually affects them less this year than in the previous years. “In a normal year we would have 200 students who signed up for January Regents — we had 18 students who signed up for January Regents and now there’s going to be some regulatory flexibility with the requirement,” says Shine.

Students will still be able to graduate on time. State officials are working on how to modify diploma requirements. “The graduation requirements will be adjusted for those students so if they needed that regents to graduate that requirement, just that requirement is now taken off the table,” says Shine. Pallotta adds, “…Instead of basing it on a regents test, they would be based on the course requirements on how they did during the entire year.”

Between all the obstacles school districts have faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this school year is definitely a year that will be remembered. “Remote learning has been a spare tire for the state. We got from point A to point B. It hasn’t been the easiest thing for members, students, parents — but at least we’re putting forward some good steps in trying to get things done,” says Pallotta.

