SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local summertime eateries are preparing to open their doors for the upcoming season. Jack’s Drive-In and Jumpin’ Jacks will both open this month.

Jack’s Drive-In in Wynantskill is celebrating 84 years in business this year. They will starting serving food at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia will open on March 31. The popular waterfront destination will begin serving its fans at 11 a.m.