GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy retailer IT’SUGAR has opened a new store location on the lower level of Crossgates across from Dave & Buster’s. On top of the big-name candy brands, IT’SUGAR’s inventory includes an assortment of retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and more!

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Justin Clinger, Assistant Vice President Creative and Marketing of IT’SUGAR. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy licensed merchandise, such as apparel, plush, scented candles, and more. IT’SUGAR provides a sweet and humorous escape from everyday life.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.