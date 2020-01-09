It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day: Here’s how to say ‘thank you’

(NEWS10) — Thursday, January 9, 2020 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day set aside to thank the men and women who protect and serve our communities.

Jobs in law enforcement are often thankless and dangerous, and can take officers away from their families for long hours each day.

Here are a few ways you can thank the law enforcement officers in your area:

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

Visit C.O.P.S. for more ideas on how to participate

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.