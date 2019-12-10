It’s Hatsgiving at Albany Med

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 5,000 hats were collected for Hatsgiving 2019.

Jeremy Wernick, 16, of Latham, started collecting hats when he was nine years old, and this year, he was joined by 12-year-old Dillion Speanburgh, from Valley Falls.

Speanburgh is being treated for a brain tumor and helped Wernick pass out 900 hats on Tuesday for patients at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Joanne Porter and Dr. Kanyalakshmi Ayyanar try on some of the 900 hats donated to Albany Med Tuesday.

2019 marks the seventh year of Hatsgiving.

Wernick started the project after shaving his head for years to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. He realized how cold bald heads get and began collecting the hats.

This year, he and Speanburgh collected over 5,200 hats in total. The remaining hats were shipped to 21 other hospitals and cancer centers in 22 states.