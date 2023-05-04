COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local technology company celebrated a milestone on Thursday. TechBridge Group, which is based in Colonie and provides IT services across the Capital Region, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 30 years in business.

The company has seen a lot of changes since opening its doors in 1993. Its leaders are looking forward to continue growing in the future.

“At this point, we’re growing very rapidly,” CEO Walter Guiles said. “We’re in a great place, and we have a lot of support out there. It’s great.”

Guiles also addressed the rise of artificial intelligence. He said AI can be dangerous, but he added it has a place in the world as long as it’s used properly.