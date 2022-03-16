ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As temperatures start to rise and spring nears, ice cream stands around the Capital Region are beginning to open. Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m. during the vernal equinox.

Some ice cream stands in the area have already opened, some have set an opening date and some have not released their opening date yet. Here’s where you can currently get your favorite ice cream, and where you’ll soon be able to.

Open

Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream in Glenmont opened on February 11.

Southy’s in South Glens Falls opened on February 23, which was two days before the stand was scheduled to open.

The Grandstand in Schenectady opened on March 10.

The Snowman in Troy opened on March 13. The stand was orginally scheduled to open the day before, but was pushed back due to a snow storm.

Dairy Haus in Saratoga Springs opened on March 13.

Jim’s Tastee Freez in Delmar had a soft opening on March 15.

Cappie’s Drive-In in Amsterdam opened on March 16.

Opening soon

Curry Freeze is Schenectady is scheduled to open on March 17.

Martha’s Dandee Creme in Queensbury is set to open on March 19.

Guptil’s Ice Cream in Cohoes is scheduled to open on March 19.

The Ice Cream Man in Greenwich is set to open on March 19.

Lickety Split in East Greenbush is scheduled to open on March 21.

Mr. Bill’s Carhop in South Glens Falls is set to open March 23. The owner hasn’t announced an opening date for its other location, Mr. Bill’s at Mill Creek in Ballston Spa. It’s unclear whether this location will also open on March 23.

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia is scheduled to open on March 31.

Opening date not released yet