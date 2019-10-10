Investigators looking for possible police impersonator

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are looking for whoever confronted two teenagers in a car, hit one of them, and then flashed a badge as if he were a police officer.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon on Bergen Woods Drive. The teens recorded the incident and posted it on social media, but NEWS10 ABC is not showing the video because they are minors.

Police said the man got out of a black SUV and confronted them about being in the neighborhood and even made a racial comment.

The man said his badge number is 2-88.

Colonie police said it’s not one of their officers and could be someone impersonating one. They are also reaching out to other departments to see if they have a current or former officers that fits that description and badge number.