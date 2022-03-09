BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC has learned the exact cause of a home explosion in the town of Berne last spring. Two people died in the explosion.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control was brought in to complete an investigation following the blast on May 3, 2021. They determined propane gas had been leaking from a storage tank in the basement, and it was ignited by an electric arc caused by an appliance near the tank.

Victor Porlier, 83, and his wife Lois, 72, were killed in the explosion.