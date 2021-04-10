Investigation launched after murder-suicide in Colonie

UPDATE* Colonie police have determined that Marek Kokoszko, 57, shot and killed his wife, Dorota Kokoszka, 54, with a 22 caliber rifle. He then took his own life with a shotgun.

The incident took place early Friday afternoon. The scene was found after a family member reportedly had issues getting in contact with one of the victims, where police were then called to check the home. No one else lived in the home.

Police say neither person had any criminal history but the Colonie Police Department was called to the home once in 2016 for a reported domestic incident between them, which was said to be minor in nature and no chargers were filed.

The firearms used, as well as others found in the home appear to have been legally owned by Marek according to police. It has not yet been determined what may have led to the incident, although police say several factors could have contributed including recent domestic problems that had been escalating over the past few months, as well as mental health issues for Marek.

Dorta was a respiratory therapist at Ellis Hospital. Marek was a self-employed mason.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence on Boght Road. Officers responding to a welfare check shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday found the victims, who were both in their 50s.

Police say both of the victims died of gunshot wounds, one of which appears to be self inflicted.

The investigation is currently ongoing, though the police say this appears to be an isolated incident, no suspects are being sought, and there is no known threat to the general public.