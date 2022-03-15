ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The investigation continues into the death of SUNY Oneonta student Tyler LoPresti-Castro, 20, from Nassau, who died at the end of January after he was found apparently suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures. The Oneonta Police Department said there is no evidence a crime was committed.

LoPresti-Castro was found at the Oneonta Public Transit Building around 6:50 a.m. on January 27. He died at the hospital later that evening. He graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush and was in his junior year at SUNY Oneonta.

The investigation is being conducted as a suspicious death. Police have reviewed surveillance footage and pieced together a partial timeline of his whereabouts on that night.

Lopresti-Castro left a party in the center city around midnight and he was believed to be by himself, said police. Initial cell phone data indicates he was on foot in the neighborhood where he was living in.

A witness said he saw a man fitting Lopresti-Castro’s description walking up the I-88 exit 14 on-ramp. Police were then able to locate video from an area business. This video showed Lopresti-Castro as he exited Neahwa Park on foot and by himself. He continued on Lower Main Street toward the I-88 westbound on-ramp. This footage is from around 1 a.m.

Police said the next time he was seen on video was at the Silas Lane Transit Garage at about 2:10 am. This is where he was later found. Alcohol and caffeine were found in his system, but police are not sure what his actual blood alcohol concentration was hours before he was discovered.

Police said all leads have been followed at this point and investigators are waiting for other data to be analyzed, as well as legal information. This case remains active. If you have any additional information about this case, you can contact the Oneonta Police Department at (607) 432-1111.