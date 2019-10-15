International theme for 2020 Food & Wine Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 11th annual Albany Chef’s Food & Wine Festival announced its theme on Tuesday.

The International theme will allow those in attendance to try different wine and cuisines from around the world. Money raised from the event will go to non-profit organizations such as the Palace Theatre and the Albany Institute of History and Art.

“The past 10 years we picked a theme, and it followed different countries, different themes, and different cuisines, so what we found after 10 years, let’s try to mend that all together and do a global presence and almost like you’re traveling the world. The arts organizations – the money that we give back to the arts organization -0 keeps their doors open, it pays their electric bills, it allows them to hire new people and grow their organizations.”

The festival will take place from January 16-18, 2020.