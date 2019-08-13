Internal report says officer lied about events leading to fatal shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–A report recently made public says Sgt. Randy French lied about the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Edson Thevenin in April of 2016.

The report and supporting documents span more than a hundred pages and contains several witness statements and photo evidence.

James Caruso is the Corporation Counsel for the City of Troy and released the following statement:

“An independent, third-party review conducted by an experienced legal expert found that the subject Internal Services Bureau (ISB) report was fundamentally flawed and inconsistent with the facts of this case. Further, this professional analysis concluded that the findings and recommendations contained in the ISB report were contradictory to the findings of the experts for both the plaintiff and defense, as well as the findings of the office of the New York state attorney general. The City will continue to abide by the established legal process and has no further comment at this time.”

Troy Police Chief Brian Owens issuing the following statement :

“The Department leadership conducted a thorough review of the ISB report and other relevant information. This review revealed concerns which made it necessary to seek an outside legal expert to conduct an independent analysis of the ISB’s findings. In accordance with New York State law, police departments are prohibited from releasing internal affairs or personnel materials. The statement issued from the city’s corporation counsel affirms the position of the department in regard to this matter.”

This all coming as the family of Thevenin is suing the City of Troy and Sgt. French.