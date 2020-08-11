Interim Commissioner of Education in New York State selected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the exit of New York Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe, Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Betty Rosa will step in to lead the department as interim commissioner.

Rosa will have to leave her position with the Board of Regents to direct her time to her new role. The interim commissioner leads the department and works closely with the Board of Regents to ensure each student in New York has access to quality education.

She starts her new position on August 14.

Rosa acknowledged the challenges students, teachers and parents face this fall and said consistency is important during these trying times.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, as I love my work on the Board of Regents, but I’m confident that it is the right one to ensure the stability that we need for our students during this unprecedented time. Districts and schools are about to begin an instructional year like no other in our history. It is imperative that the Department continues its important work without interruption, and I am dedicated to providing that constancy as Interim Commissioner. I want to thank Shannon Tahoe for her leadership and steady hand through one of our most challenging times. The Department is well positioned to move forward with the Board’s priorities and to ensure that our students and educators can resume teaching and learning safely and effectively.” DR. BETTY A. ROSA

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES