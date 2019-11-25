Inside Saratoga Springs City Hall as renovations near completion

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs City Hall is still operating out of the Recreation Center after the historic building was struck by lightning and became water damaged in summer 2018.

Commissioner of Public Works Skip Scirocco gave NEWS10 ABC’s Mary Wilson an inside look at how the $10 million renovation is coming along.

Construction on the administrative offices is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The facility has been modernized while keeping in line with the Art Deco style of the century-old building.

There are audio and video upgrades in the City Council Chambers, increased security in the courtrooms and mayor’s office, and a new efficient HVAC system.

Asbestos throughout the building delayed work for six months and cost $250,000, but the project is on track.

Even though it looks far from finished, Scirocco says there’s mostly cosmetic work left. The Music Hall, where the lightning struck, should be done in April.