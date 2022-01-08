Inmate arrested for allegedly assaulting officer at Albany County Correctional Facility

by: Sara Rizzo

Durrell Williams

Durrell Williams (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Durrell Williams, 35, was arrested after an investigation.

Police said the investigation found that Williams did assault the correctional officer, which caused the victim to be treated by medical staff.

Williams was charged with assault in the second degree, a felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Colonie Town Court next week.

