Injured, rehabilitated owl released in East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owl that was injured after he flew into the side of an East Greenbush patrol car was released back into the wild.

NEWS10 ABC Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth helped a wildlife rehabilitation expert release the owl named Drogon.

Drogon was released nine days later at the same spot he was found at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue.

