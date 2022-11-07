CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday afternoon, members of the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company and the Student Association Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a report of a hiker who sustained a possible leg fracture on the Kane Mountain Fire Tower hiking trail. Responding personnel brought equipment and a wheeled stretcher, which was recently obtained with a donation from the Fire Company Aux.

The injured hiker was located, assessed, and treated on scene, and was transported down the mountain on the stretcher. The patient was delivered to an ambulance in approximately 90 minutes.