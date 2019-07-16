Injured cat on the road to recovery

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cat found injured outside of an apartment complex Thursday is on the mend at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

The shelter says the cat, who is being called Soldier, is being treated for the severe injuries to his face and neck, and is no longer in need of pain medication.

Soldier was found in a crate off Clifton Park Center Road in the injured condition. State Police believe Soldier was injured for a day or two before it was found, and are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter says his speedy recovery has been made possible thanks to generous donations from the community. But they also have several other animals in need of help, and are asking people to check out their Amazon wish list during Prime Day to help them get the items they need. You can find their wish list by clicking here.