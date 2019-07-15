Injunction filed over Amazon construction project in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Birchwood Association has filed a preliminary injunction against Town of Schodack and Scannell Properties in State Appellate Division.
Scannell Properties is the contractor developing the land off Route 9 which will become a 1.3 million
Homeowners allege the project is on top
They also say the Town of a Schodack Planning B
Town Supervisor David Harris says
He also says Scannell will put in gas, sewer and water lines to support the facility, but not the Birchwood neighborhood.
NEWS10 ABC reached out to Scannell for