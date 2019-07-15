Injunction filed over Amazon construction project in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Birchwood Association has filed a preliminary injunction against Town of Schodack and Scannell Properties in State Appellate Division.

Scannell Properties is the contractor developing the land off Route 9 which will become a 1.3 million square foot Amazon distribution center.

Homeowners allege the project is on top of an aquifer where their well drinking water comes from, workers have cut down trees where they weren’t supposed to, and dust goes into the neighborhood .

They also say the Town of a Schodack Planning B oard didn’t do its due diligence in awarding the permits, adding more environmental studies should’ve been done.

Town Supervisor David Harris says the distribution center will create more than 800 jobs, tax benefits for the community and spur more development along Route 9.

He also says Scannell will put in gas, sewer and water lines to support the facility, but not the Birchwood neighborhood.