Indictment handed up in Albany murder case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alvin Foy, 18, of Albany was arraigned Monday in connection to the death of Chyna Forney, 18, of Albany. Foy was indicted by an Albany County Grand Jury.

Police responded to a shooting on Essex Street around 2:50 p.m. on May 3. They found Forney with a gunshot wound to the back and 40 spent bullet casings on the ground.

Police say Foy was shooting at a man who was his original target and Chyna was caught in the crossfire. Officers say Foy used an illegal handgun during the shooting.

Charges:

Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Felony)

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Foy pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and remains in custody without bail. No new appearance dates have been scheduled by the Court at this time.