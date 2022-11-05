ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.

Oysters aren’t the only thing on the menu at the Oyster Fest. The menu features, gluten-free Seafood Bisque, Oyster Mushroom Po’Boy Pepper Trio, and Oyster Po’Boy Pepper Trio. In collaboration with Tall Mutha Shucka, an Oyster Stout will be available and described as a chocolatey earthy stout.

The festival will take place at Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road, Altamont, on November 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public.