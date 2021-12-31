Indian Ladder Farms cancels Christmas tree bonfire due to COVID

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted:
bonfire

Christmas tree bonfire at Indian Ladder Farms (Indian Ladder Farms)

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery has cancelled its Christmas tree bonfire due to some staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The bonfire was scheduled for 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“Even though we were offering a safe, outdoor event, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the bonfire event for this evening,” said Indian Ladder Farms.

Indian Ladder Farms will still be open from noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for carry out beer and cider purchases. The Tasting Room and Biergarten will be closed until January 6.

