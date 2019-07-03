Independence Day travel to hit record high

More Americans than ever are expected to travel this Independence Day. According to AAA, nearly 49 million people will be traveling to another location to celebrate America’s birthday; up 4.1% over last year, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations .

AAA is predicting that drivers could face delays as much as four times a normal commute with Wednesday, July 3 being the worst day for drivers. Nationwide, delays are expected to increase by approximately 9%.

In addition to lower gas prices compared with last summer, broader economic fundamentals remain strong. Low unemployment, robust consumer spending, and rising disposable incomes are all encouraging more consumers to invest their hard-earned money in travel this summer.

The vast majority of travelers – 41.4 million – are expected to hit the road, which is 4.3% more than last year. Meanwhile, 3.96 million people are expected to fly to their location, which is 5.3% more than last year. Both drivers and air travelers are the highest on record.