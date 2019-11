PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The race for mayor in Pittsfield officially has a winner.

Incumbent democrat Linda Tyer will keep her seat for at least one more term after a recount gave her a 528 vote lead over her challenger, Melissa Mazzeo.

Tyer posted to Facebook the day after the election thanking everyone for their support. She said she’s honored and privileged to serve as mayor for another four years.