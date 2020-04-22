Importance of growing and buying local produce

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany mayor Kathy Sheehan visited the Radix Center in the South End district of Albany to discuss how residents can start their own urban vegetable gardens.

The conversation explored topics such as what vegetables you can plant now, how to check your soil to make sure it’s safe for growing, and what type of garden you can start planting even if you rent or live in an apartment.

Mayor Sheehan said this is especially important given the current circumstances with food insecurities.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about access to food you think about our restaurants closing and people not wanting to make those trips down to the grocery store. And it’s really important for people to know that even with a relatively small plot, or a small raised bed that they can make themselves they can really grow a lot of food for themselves and their family. “ she said.

The Radix Center is also offering free soil testing for residents of the south end of Albany, and are available for consultation and any information regarding how to start your own garden at home.

The visit was timely as the world is celebrating the 50th annual Earth Day.

On Monday, Albany’s common council and Mayor Sheehan agreed on a resolution allowing residents to buy local and grow local.

The resolution was passed to raise awareness on the importance of growing local produce. There is a Facebook page filled with information on the initiative.

“In the face of the uncertainty and insecurity generated by the Coronavirus pandemic, it is particularly urgent that Albany communities focus on the food and wellness needs of their most vulnerable populations,” said Scott Kellogg, Education Director of The Radix Center and Chair of the Urban Agriculture Subcommittee on the Sustainability Advisory Committee. “To help achieve this, the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center is providing logistical support for the creation of homescale gardening and composting, both of which will increase our city’s food security and overall resilience for near and long term.”

For more information on growing your own produce, visit the The Radix center’s website.

LATEST STORIES