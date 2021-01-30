Too cold? Not if you like ice boating

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many of us may not appreciate the frigid weather, but some folks are welcoming it. Peter Brooks is a Christmas tree farmer in Malta who has a love of anything having to do with winter and that extends to his love of iceboats.

They are basically small sailboats on skates and the conditions have to be perfect for a smooth ride. Earlier this week, prior to our latest snowfall, the conditions on Saratoga Lake were excellent and the ice was like glass.

Iceboating or ice yachting originated in Northern Europe around 4,000 years ago. During the 19th century, folks would ride them along the frozen Hudson River.