ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The outdoor skating rink at the Empire State Plaza officially opens on Friday, December 1! Everyone is invited to bring their skates and hit the ice starting at noon.

For those who do not own a pair, rentals are available for $5. Skate sizes range from child size 8 to adult size 15. Renters must have a photo ID. There will also be 25¢ locker rentals in the glass pavilion adjacent to the rink.

The rink will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Rock-N-Skate with guest DJ Mr. CEO.

For those wanting to learn to skate, the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club will host free learn-to-skate clinics throughout the winter. Presented by Highmark Blue Shield, the clinics are open to all skill levels. The rink will be closed to the public during the clinics.

Attendees must register ahead of time. Walk-ins will not be allowed. There will be two clinics on Saturday, December 2. To register for the 9 a.m. session, click here. To register for the 10 a.m. session, click here.

For more information about the ice rink and the free clinics, visit the Empire State Plaza website.