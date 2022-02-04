Ice jam causing minor flooding in Rensselaer County

EAGLE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a flood warning along the Hoosic River near Eagle Bridge in Rensselaer County. The service said an ice jam is causing minor flooding.

The water level is currently around 11 feet. It is normally around 3 feet. The service said there is water on County Route 103 between Route 67 and the covered bridge.

The National Weather Service said the river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 4.1 feet by Monday afternoon. The flood warning is in effect until midnight on February 5.

If you have any pictures of the flooding near Eagle Bridge, you can send them to news@news10.com.