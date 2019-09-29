New England Patriots defenders Jonathan Jones (31) and New England Patriots Duron Harmon (21) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills safety Micah Hyde didn’t mince words when discussing the helmet-to-helmet hit that leveled quarterback Josh Allen early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Patriots.

“If one of us did that to 12, we wouldn’t have been in the game anymore. There’s no way, there’s no way we would have continued to play in that game — even with the offsetting penalty, there’s no way,” Hyde said.

“Obviously, that’s our quarterback, we ride or die with him. To see that happen — you know Josh didn’t slide. But, at the end of the day you can’t — doesn’t matter if it’s a running back, you can’t hit head-to-head.”

Micah Hyde on helmet-to-helmet hit: "If one of us did that to (Brady) we wouldn't be in the game anymore." #Bills #GoBills @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/zC2BNDW4Qy — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 29, 2019

On 3rd-and-8, and with the Bills trailing 16-10, Allen scrambled from the pocket only to be level by a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England’s Jonathan Jones. While Allen managed to get to his feet and jog off the field, he did not return to action and, following the game, head coach Sean McDermott announced their star quarterback is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

McDermott says Josh Allen is in concussion protocol. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bAZ4lKMfdN — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) September 29, 2019

‘If you went high on 12, what would happen?’ safety Jordan Poyer was asked following the game.

“I think you’d probably be thrown out of the football game,” Poyer responded. “So, I’m just going to leave it at that. It is what it is, the refs said it was a bang-bang play, but at the same time I didn’t really see it. But, at the same time, like you said, if that hit happens on 12, you’re probably going to be thrown out of the game.”