HVCC to be Rensselaer Co. coronavirus testing site; 15 new cases confirmed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County released a new update on the coronavirus in the county.

Fifteen new cases have been confirmed bringing the total to 320, according to the Rensselaer County Health Department. There were also two new deaths in the county bringing the death total to 20.

The two new deaths include a 39-year-old Nassau man and an 86-year-old male resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke.

Officials said 12 residents of Diamond Hill have passed away, and the county is asking the state for help. They said they would like to see residents relocated from the private care facility to hospitals. The state has jurisdiction over private adult care facilities.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 55-year-old Troy woman who is a staffer at the Diamond Hill adult care facility.

A new case involving a 91-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Residential facility in Troy.

A new case involving a 10-month-old male child from Troy.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 54-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 71-year-old male resident of the Living Resources facility in Schodack.

A new case involving a 21-year-old woman from Schodack.

A new case involving a 34-year-old woman from Troy.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 12-year-old male child from Brunswick.

A new case involving an 18-year-old man from Brunswick.

A new case involving a 73-year-old female resident of the Rosewood Gardens adult care facility in East Greenbush.

Six residents are in the hospital, and one is in the ICU.

Over 600 county residents are in quarantine and being monitored, and 3,080 tests have been conducted.

One hundred seventy residents have been cleared in total.

In addition, county officials announced Friday that the Hudson Valley Community College parking lot will be the first county testing site beginning next week. It will be by appointment only, and they will start with healthcare workers and first responders. The county is also looking to launch mobile testing sites.

