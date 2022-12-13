TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Zymeir Walton, 20, of Albany, was arraigned on a six-count indictment in Rensselaer County Court. Walton was arrested by the Troy Police Department on November 3 in connection to the stabbing of a female student at the Hudson Valley Community College.

He was initially arraigned in Troy City Court where he pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorneys representing Walton argued in court that he was acting in self-defense and that the victim came at him with the knife.

“The suspect and the victim are HVCC students and were known to each other,” said District

Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “The victim was followed to her car by Walton. He is accused of

entering her vehicle, stabbing her multiple times, and pushing her out of the car before driving off in her car.”

Walton now faces charges of attempted murder, assault, three counts of robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. Following Tuesday’s arraignment, Walton was remanded to Rensselaer County jail.